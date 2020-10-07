NZD/USD: Sellers await fresh direction near one week bottom below 0.6600

NZD/USD struggles to keep bounces off 0.6577, the lowest since September 30. Risk aversion extends amid chatters over Trump’s stoppage of the US stimulus talks. Brexit and virus woes are additional …
