Risk-on, sluggish data elsewhere favored the US Dollar (USD). First quarter manufacturing figures to provide hints for the GDP. Having witnessed the largest fall in nearly six-weeks, the NZD/USD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: Sellers catch a breath around 0.6600 ahead of second-tier data
Risk-on, sluggish data elsewhere favored the US Dollar (USD). First quarter manufacturing figures to provide hints for the GDP. Having witnessed the largest fall in nearly six-weeks, the NZD/USD pair …