Second coronavirus wave fears, mixed NZ data weigh. Next of relevance remains the Chinese activity numbers. NZD/USD quickly surrendered the 0.6450 level and accelerated declines in early Asian trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Sellers return with risk-aversion, eyes on China data - June 14, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi testing support at 0.6400 area - June 12, 2020
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD runs out of steam but maintains bullish outlook - June 12, 2020