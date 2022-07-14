NZD/USD is grinding lower towards 0.60. Global risk sentiment and the strong USD continue to weigh on the kiwi, ecoomists at Westpac report. NZ CPI next week could cause a minor b …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD set to extend its slide during the next week – Westpac - July 14, 2022
- NZD/USD risks further decline near term – UOB - July 14, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 0.6100 inside monthly falling wedge - July 13, 2022