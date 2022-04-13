NZD/USD shoots to near 0.6900 as the RBNZ raises its OCR by 50 bps

NZD/USD has spiked to near 0.6900 as the RBNZ has elevated its interest rate by 0.5%. An OCR hike of 50 bps is higher than the estimate of 25 bps. A higher US CPI at 8.5% has underpinned a 50 bps …
