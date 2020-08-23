NZD/USD shrugs off New Zealand’s Q2 Retail Sales, stay below 0.6550

NZD/USD remains modestly changed despite the heavy drop in New Zealand’s Q2 Retail Sales. Virus woes, greenback strength keep the quote pressured, RBNZ policymakers also turn bearish. Vaccine hopes …
