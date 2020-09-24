NZD/USD is consolidating near 0.6550 after Wednesday’s 1.28% drop. Kiwi has lost more than 200 pips this week. The bulls remain on the sidelines despite the upbeat New Zealand trade surplus. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sidelined near 0.6550 after biggest single-day decline since Aug. 7 - September 23, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Will the US dollar now give back some ground to the dollar bloc? - September 23, 2020
- NZD/USD bears meet 0.6600; selling pressure may continue [Video] - September 23, 2020