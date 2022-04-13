The NZD/USD pair crashed to the lowest level since March 16th even after the significantly hawkish interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The pair dropped to a low of 0.6800 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Signal: Why did the kiwi drop after the RBNZ decision? - April 13, 2022
- NZD/USD corrects the bearish impulse in wild RBNZ ride - April 13, 2022
- NZD/AUD falls to an 18-month low in the wake of the RBNZ - April 13, 2022