NZDUSD had been steadily gaining ground after finding its feet at 2023 low of 0.6083 in early March. However, the recovery proved to be short-lived and the price reversed lower, diving beneath its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slices through 50-day SMA as rebound falters [Video] - April 12, 2023
- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on recovery from multi-week low, remains below 0.6200 - April 12, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sets for a further breakdown below 0.6170 - April 11, 2023