NZD/USD slides back to 200DMA at 0.7100 level as FX market focus shifts to NFP

NZD/USD has now more than erased Wednesday’s post-Fed rally that saw the currency pair reach as high as 0.7180. The pair is now back to testing its 200-day moving average (DMA) at pretty much bang on …
