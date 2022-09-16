China’s monthly data dump, preliminary readings of Michigan CSI for September eyed for intraday moves, risk catalysts are the key. NZD/USD stands on the slippery ground as it renews the two-year low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slides to fresh two-year low under 0.6000 ahead of China/US data - September 15, 2022
- NZD/USD bears move in on key support into the last hour - September 15, 2022
- NZD/USD: Lows Testing Nervous Long Term Support Perceptions - September 15, 2022