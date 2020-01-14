EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slides toward 0.6600 ahead of US inflation data - January 14, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6632 Sets the Tone - January 14, 2020
- NZD/JPY: Exhausted Upside Points Towards Correction - January 14, 2020