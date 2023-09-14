The Greenback (USD)t) stages a recovery against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on Thursday, as the NZD/USD pair drops 0.13% following the release of data from the United States (US). The pair is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slips as US data fuels Fed rate hike speculation - September 14, 2023
- France vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online - September 14, 2023
- NZD/USD faces extra range bound in the short term – UOB - September 14, 2023