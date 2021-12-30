Some see USD resuming its upwards trajectory in 2022, which would leave NZD/USD vulnerable to a drop back to 0.6700. NZD/USD has backed off from earlier session highs to the north of the 0.6850 level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slips back under 0.6850 after failing to muster test of early monthly highs - December 30, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains above 21-EMA, eyes 23.6% Fib - December 30, 2021
- NZD/USD holds steady around 0.6825-30 area, just below multi-week high - December 30, 2021