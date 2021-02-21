NZD/USD eases from seven-week high following NZIER shadow board comments. NZIER shadow board favors no change in RBNZ policies as improving outlook balancing high degree of uncertainty. Broad US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD slips below 0.7300 even as NZIER shadow board backs RBNZ status-quo - February 21, 2021
- Asian Open: Copper sends Commodity FX to new highs - February 21, 2021
- Troubled NZ Crypto Exchange Cryptopia Suffers Another Hack in the Midst of Liquidation Process - February 20, 2021