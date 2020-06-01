NZD/USD slips from 11-week top under 0.6300 amid risk reset

NZD/USD steps back from 0.6304 amid fresh tensions from the US. US President Donald Trump takes action to mobilize the military, resources in taming the riots. New Zealand’s Q1 Terms of Trade Index …
