NZD/USD has declined to near 0.6240 on lower RBNZ inflation expectations. The RBNZ inflation expectations have declined to 3.07% vs. 3.29% reported earlier. This week, the US Inflation data holds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slips sharply from 0.6260 as RBNZ reports inflation expectations lower at 3.07% - August 8, 2022
- NZD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6200s ahead of New Zealand inflation expectations - August 7, 2022
- CNY/NZD – Chinese Yuan New Zealand Dollar - August 6, 2022