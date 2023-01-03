NZD/USD has slipped firmly to near 0.6300 as the US Dollar Index has climbed above 103.60. A release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 49.0 has failed to support the New Zealand Dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slips to near 0.6300 despite better-than-anticipated Caixin Manufacturing PMI - January 2, 2023
- NZD/USD drops to the 0.6310s as China’s manufacturing activity slows - January 2, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies Friday’s bearish Doji below 0.6350 - January 1, 2023