NZD/USD takes offers around 0.6875, the lowest level in 2021, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) disappointed global markets with no rate change during early Wednesday. In its latest moves, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slumps below 0.6900 to refresh nine-month low on RBNZ’s hawkish hold - August 17, 2021
- Pre-RBNZ NZD Price Analysis: To hike or not to hike? That is the question for technicals - August 17, 2021
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking to daily 61.8% Fibo and bears looking to 200 SSMA - August 17, 2021