Also, steady stock markets seem to make the Greenback, which is seen as a safe haven, weaker and the NZD/USD pair stronger. The markets now think that after a two-day policy meeting, the US central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Snaps A Two-Day Losing Skid On Wednesday - March 22, 2023
- NZD/USD stuck in range ahead of Fed meeting [Video] - March 22, 2023
- NZD/USD sticks to modest gains above 0.6200 amid subdued USD demand ahead of FOMC - March 22, 2023