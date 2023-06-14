The NZD/USD pair has demonstrated a solid rally to the round-level resistance of 0.6200 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen like a house of cards. The Kiwi asset has been strengthened as May’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD soars to 0.6200 as soft US PPI propels bets for neutral Fed policy - June 14, 2023
- NZD/USD flirts with multi-week high, trades above mid-0.6100s ahead of Fed - June 14, 2023
- NZ’s severe external imbalance continues to hint towards a need for a weak NZD and higher interest rates – ANZ - June 14, 2023