EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Solid support at 0.63 – ANZ - February 26, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot inside immediate trading range - February 25, 2020
- NZD/USD extends losses towards 0.6300 amid broad risk-off - February 25, 2020