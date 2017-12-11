NZD/USD spike stalls near key resistance levels

The kiwi got a boost following the announcement of the new RBNZ governor. The market is taking it that the move is due to the fact that there is less uncertainty taken out of the kiwi side of the equation – in a way it was similar to a relief rally.
