New Zealand Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.4%, Employment Change rose 2.0% in Q3. Pre-Fed sentiment may offer dull markets but US ADP, ISM Services PMI can offer intermediate moves. NZD/USD pays a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD marching towards 1.0400 after positive NZ economic data - November 2, 2021
- NZD/USD stays around 0.7100 despite strong New Zealand Q3 Employment data - November 2, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD struggle to extend its recovery, good to sell on rally - November 2, 2021