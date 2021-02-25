NZD/USD stays depressed below 0.7400, pays a little heed to New Zealand trade numbers

NZD/USD licks its wounds after snapping the five-day winning streak with the heaviest losses in a month. New Zealand Trade Balance for January turned negative on MoM, Exports, Imports also weakened.
