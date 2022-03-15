NZD/USD stays directed towards 0.6725 ahead of China data

NZD/USD treads water following a negative start to the week. Confluence of 50-DMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside lures bears. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid …
