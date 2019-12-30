NZD/USD stays firm around 0.6730 ahead of China PMI

NZD/USD holds onto its strength after three consecutive days of rising. Broad USD weakness, trade optimism help the kiwi to stay strong. China’s headline PMI will be key to watch before the New Year …
