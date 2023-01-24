NZD/USD begins Wednesday’s trading on a firmer footing on upbeat New Zealand (NZ) inflation data, initially poping up to 0.6525 before retreating to 0.6500 by the press time. Adding strength to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD stays firmer around 0.6500 on better-than-forecast New Zealand Inflation - January 24, 2023
- NZD/USD: Value Rise As Sentiment Shifts After Political Move - January 24, 2023
- New Zealand dollar edges up ahead of CPI - January 24, 2023