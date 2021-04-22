NZD/USD is edging lower after closing higher on Wednesday. US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range above 91.00. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data from US coming up next. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD stays in the negative territory below 0.7200 as focus shifts to US data - April 22, 2021
- NZD/USD to see further gains towards the 0.7300 level – Westpac - April 22, 2021
- NZD/USD: Firm resistance comes in at 0.7240 – UOB - April 22, 2021