NZD/USD remains under pressure around the multi-day low. Sluggish consumer sentiment data adds to the previous weakness. Geopolitical/trade news and economic data from China, Australia and the US will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD stays near 8-day low after weaker than forecast NZ Westpac Consumer Survey - September 16, 2019
- NZD remains 10th most traded currency - September 16, 2019
- Oil prices surge 14%. NZD falls below 0.6350 as safe haven currencies outperform. Global equities and rates push lower - September 16, 2019