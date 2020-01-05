NZD/USD stays on the back foot around 0.6650 as risk-off keeps USD strong

NZD/USD declines to weekly low amid US-Iran tension. Iran begins taking revenge for the killing of key military personnel, the US President says will quickly and fully strike back. US-China phase-one …
