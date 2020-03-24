NZD/USD registers a three-day winning streak. Risk-tone remains positive amid hopes of further stimulus from the US. US data, coronavirus headlines and the COVID-19 Bill expectations in the spotlight.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD stays positive towards 0.5850 after New Zealand trade data, RBNZ’s QE
NZD/USD registers a three-day winning streak. Risk-tone remains positive amid hopes of further stimulus from the US. US data, coronavirus headlines and the COVID-19 Bill expectations in the spotlight.