NZD/USD remains sidelined around 0.5690, recently bouncing off the daily low, as buyers and sellers jostle over the mixed catalysts during early Thursday in Europe. That said, the quote’s latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD stays pressured around 0.5700 as upbeat ANZ numbers battle sluggish mood - September 29, 2022
- AUD/NZD rebounds towards 1.1400 after Australia inflation, New Zealand’s ANZ data - September 28, 2022
- US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead Of NZD Economic Data - September 28, 2022