The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is the interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to other banks overnight. Short-term interest rates are paramount factor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Stays Resilient Ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Official Cash Rate Release - October 5, 2021
- NZD/USD erases earlier losses, posts modest gains around 0.6970 - October 5, 2021
- NZD/USD struggles near daily lows, below mid-0.6900s - October 5, 2021