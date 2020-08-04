NZD/USD is expected to keep the consolidative fashion unchanged for the time being, likely between 0.6540 and 0.6710, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour vi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD stays side-lined between 0.6540-0.6710 – UOB - August 4, 2020
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD intraday upside momentum strong after upbeat Eurozone factory data - August 4, 2020
- NZD/USD Sells-off to Near-Term Lows - August 3, 2020