NZD/USD steadily climbs closer to daily high, around 0.6130-35 area amid softer USD

NZD/USD reversed modest intraday losses amid subdued USD price action on Friday. The overnight less hawkish remarks by Fed officials kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Recession fears might limit …
