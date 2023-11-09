Our currency forecasts have the NZD/USD holding steady until the end of the year, and then gradually appreciating to 0.63 by the end of next year. Our expectation for mild strength over 2024 remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Steady into year-end and then a gradual climb in 2024 – ANZ - November 9, 2023
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Forecast: Chinese Deflation Concerns - November 9, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Djiboutian Franc - November 9, 2023