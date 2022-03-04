NZD/USD attracted fresh buying on Friday and rallied to the highest level since January 14. Strong rally in commodity prices continued acting as a tailwind for the resources-linked kiwi. Geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sticks to gains near multi-week high, just below 100-DMA ahead of NFP - March 4, 2022
- NZD/USD Bulls Targeting January Top at .6891 - March 4, 2022
- Technical analysis: NZD/USD rejuvenates its one-month bullish climb - March 4, 2022