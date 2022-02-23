NZD/USD sticks to hawkish RBNZ-inspired gains to over one-month high, around 0.6765-70

NZD/USD gained strong traction on Wednesday in reaction to a more hawkish RBNZ decision. A positive risk tone further benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi amid subdued USD demand. Geopolitical …
