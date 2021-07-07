NZD/USD caught some fresh bids on Wednesday following the previous day’s sharp pullback. RBNZ rate hike expectations continued lending some support amid a subdued USD demand. The market focus remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD sticks to intraday gains, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC minutes
NZD/USD caught some fresh bids on Wednesday following the previous day’s sharp pullback. RBNZ rate hike expectations continued lending some support amid a subdued USD demand. The market focus remains …