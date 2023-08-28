EUR/USD licks its wound at the lowest level in 13 weeks while making rounds to 1.0800. The Euro pair justifies the cautious optimism of the policymakers at the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains above 0.5900, upside potential seems limited - August 27, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Euro - August 26, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) exchange rate history - August 26, 2023