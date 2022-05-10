NZD/USD sticks to modest recovery gains below mid-0.6300s, lacks follow-through

NZD/USD staged modest intraday bounce from its lowest level since June 2020 touched on Tuesday. Softer US bond yields, a positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support.
