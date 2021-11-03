NZD/USD edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to upbeat New Zealand jobs data. A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through. Investors turned cautious and seemed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sticks to NZ jobs data-led gains, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC - November 3, 2021
- Should you buy the NZD/USD after strong New Zealand jobs data? - November 3, 2021
- NZD/USD Bounces on Strong Q3 Jobs Report, China PMI and Fed in Focus - November 2, 2021