Volume is on the light side with New Zealand on a bank holiday. At 07:04 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6628, up 0.0014 or +0.21%. On Friday, the NZD/USD was on the defensive after a staggeringly strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6607, Weakens Under .6588 - February 7, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical daily resistance - February 6, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulse stays intact around 0.6600 - February 6, 2022