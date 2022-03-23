NZDUSD posted a fresh four-month high at 0.6973 today, but the bulls have yet to successfully breach the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 0.7220 to 0.6524 at 0.6950. The MACD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD stretches ascending move to new 4 – month high - March 23, 2022
- NZD/USD corrects from multi-month top, downside seems cushioned amid positive risk tone - March 23, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls renew March’s high at 0.6980 - March 22, 2022