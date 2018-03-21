NZD/USD stretching as USD swoons

Kiwi lifting on fresh round of Dollar selling in overnight session. NZD shrugs off risk aversion in Asia markets. The Kiwi is testing higher in the Asia trading session, looking for a foothold above the 0.7230 level. The US Dollar is staying on the soft …
