NZD/USD started retreating from the 0.7225-30 supply zone despite upbeat NZ CPI figures. A pullback in equities benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure on the kiwi. The NZD/USD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD struggles near daily lows amid softer risk sentiment - January 22, 2021
- NZD/USD Strong Rally Has Started to Wane – What Next? - January 22, 2021
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD May Fall After New Zealand CPI Surprise - January 21, 2021