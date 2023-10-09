NZD/USD fills a modest weekly bearish gap opening, though the upside potential seems limited. Geopolitical tensions benefit the safe-haven USD and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce, remains below 0.6000 mark - October 8, 2023
- NZD/USD at Risk of Safe-Haven Flows After Attack on Israel - October 8, 2023
- Resilient Kiwi dollar set for a special boost - October 8, 2023