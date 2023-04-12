The NZD/USD pair rebounds from a nearly four-week low touched this Wednesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and trades below the 0.6200 mark during the early European session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggles to capitalize on recovery from multi-week low, remains below 0.6200 - April 12, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sets for a further breakdown below 0.6170 - April 11, 2023
- NZD/USD structure & forex trade [Video] - April 11, 2023