The NZD/USD pair edges lower around the 0.6360 area in the early Asian session and struggles to capitalize on its uptick to the 0.6400 area on Friday. Markets await the inflation data from New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD struggles to gain near the 0.6360 mark, eye on NZD inflation data - July 16, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Thai Baht - July 14, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD downtrend loses steam but outlook still bearish - July 14, 2023